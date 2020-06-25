Previous
One Little Fungi by mickeymusic
50 / 365

One Little Fungi

Came across this lone little fungi basking in the winter sun. Quite pretty I thought.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
13% complete

