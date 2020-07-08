Previous
Fog by mickeymusic
Fog

I took this photo at Bendigo`s Lake Weeroona this morning. Such a foggy start to a bitterly cold day
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
