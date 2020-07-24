Previous
Bare by mickeymusic
79 / 365

Bare

An old building laying bare near where I run.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
Jenn
I love it!
July 25th, 2020  
