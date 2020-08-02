Previous
The Web by mickeymusic
88 / 365

The Web

Spiders web on deeply crevice`d bark
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Makes for a very cool abstract--nice!
August 3rd, 2020  
Fr1da
Great contrasts !
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
A nice web and great abstract in black and white fav
August 3rd, 2020  
