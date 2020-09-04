Previous
Next
Today`s Workspace by mickeymusic
121 / 365

Today`s Workspace

I have a lot of old Wattle trees nearing the end of their days. A lot of work put in removing dead limbs and barely hold branches
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise