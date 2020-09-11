Sign up
128 / 365
Sophie Girl
My big, beautiful Staghound / Kelpie cross.
Such a lovely soul.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Mick Griffin
@mickeymusic
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
10th September 2020 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
outdoors
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Her face says it all, a lovely soul indeed!
September 11th, 2020
Jenn
ace
She is quite the little cutie pie!
September 11th, 2020
