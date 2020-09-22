Sign up
Callistemon
Our callistemon bush just popped its first flower of the year.
Very soon it will be awash with red flowers, and happy bees busily doing bee stuff
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
2
365
SM-G973F
22nd September 2020 11:31am
Tags
plants
,
garden
,
callistemon
