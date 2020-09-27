Previous
Next
Master of Mindfulness by mickeymusic
144 / 365

Master of Mindfulness

A bath, and a walk on a sunny afternoon...doesn`t get better.
Dogs are masters of mindfulness.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise