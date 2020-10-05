Previous
Grey Day by mickeymusic
Grey Day

Bit of a grey old day today. This photo kind of sums up the atmosphere of the day
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
41% complete

