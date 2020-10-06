Previous
Next
Chipping Away by mickeymusic
153 / 365

Chipping Away

Been watching this one chipping away at the tree bark for a few days now. A very diligent worker. At it for hours at a time.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise