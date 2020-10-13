Previous
Lakeside Meditation by mickeymusic
160 / 365

Lakeside Meditation

A long run.
Good music.
Blue skies.
Lakeside meditation.
What a glorious day!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
43% complete

View this month »

