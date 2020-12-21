Previous
Paradise Beach by mickeymusic
229 / 365

Paradise Beach

Totally chilled on Paradise Beach. Got a good book on the go, and the wonderful company of my two best girls.
21st December 2020

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
