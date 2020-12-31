Previous
Perfection by mickeymusic
239 / 365

Perfection

A good book, blue skies and a body of water to immerse myself in.
Last day of 2020 is near perfection
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
