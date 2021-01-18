Previous
Made It This Far by mickeymusic
257 / 365

Made It This Far

I find this engraving on a timber seat, where I run quite motivating.
It reminds me to focus on who I am now, and put distance behind who I once was.
Not only am I getting stronger by the day, but also happier by the day.
Mick Griffin

