266 / 365
All Alone On A Rock
Was lovely watching this one enjoying some alone time in the sun.
Looking forward to being seaside again in a couple of weeks time.
Coastal is my calling.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Mick Griffin
@mickeymusic
266
photos
7
followers
5
following
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
23rd January 2021 5:58pm
birds
,
beach
,
seagull
,
coastal
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how fantastic - this is a striking image
January 27th, 2021
