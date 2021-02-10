Previous
Girl of Action by mickeymusic
281 / 365

Girl of Action

She`s a girl of action.
My motivator.
She`s my confidante.
My trusted helper.
This girl is my dear, dear friend.
Always happy when we share each others company
10th February 2021

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
