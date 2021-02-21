Previous
In Flower by mickeymusic
292 / 365

In Flower

I park close by to this tree most days to run and swim.
It is only today that I saw it is in brilliant flower.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
80% complete

