Feather by mickeymusic
296 / 365

Feather

Maybe I`m just easily amused. Sometimes I can find something so simple as a feather, being teased by a light breeze, so very captivating.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
