Fallen Fruit by mickeymusic
Fallen Fruit

Not much luck with the fruit trees this year, the birds and the weather have taken their toll.
This fallen fruit is the result of a couple branches snapping in strong winds.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
