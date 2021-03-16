Previous
Mummified by mickeymusic
315 / 365

Mummified

I really need to learn to look up when doing the housework.
Found this poor mummified soul inside a light covering today.
Hate to think how long it was in there
Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
