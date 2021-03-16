Sign up
Mummified
I really need to learn to look up when doing the housework.
Found this poor mummified soul inside a light covering today.
Hate to think how long it was in there
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Mick Griffin
@mickeymusic
Tags
bug
,
insect
