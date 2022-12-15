Sign up
172 / 365
DSC_4292
Ice crystals on a plant at the side of the path.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Mike
@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th December 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
crystal
