Previous
Next
DSC_4292 by mike67
172 / 365

DSC_4292

Ice crystals on a plant at the side of the path.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise