Previous
Next
Sunspots by mike67
214 / 365

Sunspots

Taking photos of the sun with a solar filter mounted on the front lens.

I'm burning through the sky, yeah
Two hundred degrees, that's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit
I'm travelling at the speed of light
I wanna make a supersonic woman of you

- Don't stop me now by QUEEN
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elsie Black
That's so cool!

Don't stop me, don't stop me, don't stop me,
hey hey hey!
Don't stop me, don't stop me,
oooh, oooh, oooh!
May 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise