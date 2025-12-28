Previous
Next
D75_8406 by mike67
248 / 365

D75_8406

A rose with frosted droplets. I had to rush in the morning, as it has been thawing when the sun came up!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Mike

@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact