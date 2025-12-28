Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
248 / 365
D75_8406
A rose with frosted droplets. I had to rush in the morning, as it has been thawing when the sun came up!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike
@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
251
photos
7
followers
8
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th December 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
frost
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close