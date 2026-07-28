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Low water by mike67
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Low water

Very low water of the Rhine river in Düsseldorf, Germany.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Mike

@mike67
My popular page photos: Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with...
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