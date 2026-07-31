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Butterfly
Catched during an afternoon walk.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Mike
@mike67
My popular page photos: Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with...
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365
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NIKON D7500
Taken
31st July 2026 1:31pm
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