Feb 2 - 3D printed Ghost by mikedaub
Feb 2 - 3D printed Ghost

2/365 Quick shot of a 3d printed “spooky ghost”. Due to the gaps in the print, it didn’t make the cut to be passed out with the others and relegated to sit on my window sill until we throw it out.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

