Feb 3 - Tiny bird house by mikedaub
3 / 365

Feb 3 - Tiny bird house

3/365 Nothing great, but with a little something that sticks out daily when I walk past the potted plant it is tucked into….
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
1% complete

Photo Details

