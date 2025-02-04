Previous
Next
Feb 4 - Air Filter Case by mikedaub
4 / 365

Feb 4 - Air Filter Case

4/365. Stare at it long enough and your eyes go a little “funny”. This is the cover to an air filter that sits on my work desk…Quite a few hours of staring into this screen..
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact