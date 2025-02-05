Previous
Feb 5 - Olympus lens

5/365 YAY!! New lens day. I am hoping this will bring the birds a bit closer.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
1% complete

