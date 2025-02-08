Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Feb 8 - Squirrel at the feeder
8/365 Saw this little guy sitting on a branch next to the feeders, just waiting until the flock of about 25 Blue Jays cleared out.. Didn’t see it at the time, but I dig the little snow “Mohawk” he’s sporting..
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
Mike Daubenspeck
@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
8
photos
2
followers
10
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th February 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
olympus
,
outdoor
Wendy
ace
Welcome to 365, Mike!!
I think you will find the 365 Project a very fun and friendly place.
Our motto is 'Your project, your rules' so enjoy!
February 8th, 2025
I think you will find the 365 Project a very fun and friendly place.
