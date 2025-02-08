Previous
Feb 8 - Squirrel at the feeder by mikedaub
8 / 365

Feb 8 - Squirrel at the feeder

8/365 Saw this little guy sitting on a branch next to the feeders, just waiting until the flock of about 25 Blue Jays cleared out.. Didn’t see it at the time, but I dig the little snow “Mohawk” he’s sporting..
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Welcome to 365, Mike!!
I think you will find the 365 Project a very fun and friendly place.
Our motto is 'Your project, your rules' so enjoy!
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact