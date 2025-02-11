Previous
Feb 11 - Kona by mikedaub
11 / 365

Feb 11 - Kona

11/365 - Our precious little Blue Heeler/CattleDog Kona. She lays in this spot nightly to rest up for another day of causing havoc throughout the house..
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year!
