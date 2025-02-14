Previous
Next
Feb 14 - Bamboo Roots by mikedaub
14 / 365

Feb 14 - Bamboo Roots

14/365 - I have had these bamboo shoots in the glass vase for roughly 20 years, and it’s something I see every day. I do need to work on macro shots a bit more.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact