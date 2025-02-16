Previous
Feb 16 - Broken miror by mikedaub
16 / 365

Feb 16 - Broken miror

16/365 - Nothing special but I finally broke the mirror off the car when trying to get a little close with the snowblower.. Just another day here..
16th February 2025

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year!
6% complete

