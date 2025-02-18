Previous
Next
Feb 18 - Orion by mikedaub
18 / 365

Feb 18 - Orion

18/365 - I don’t think enough people look up while walking.. I have tried to do it more and more, and sometimes, there are great things to be seen.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact