Previous
Next
Feb 19 - Cold nights by mikedaub
19 / 365

Feb 19 - Cold nights

19/365 - Another wicked cold night here in New England, and the wood stove is in full effect keeping up warm.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact