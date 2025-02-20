Previous
Feb 20 - Fresh wood by mikedaub
Feb 20 - Fresh wood

20/365 - First time in 15 years of living and heating with wood in this house that we ran out of wood mid season and had to restock.
Mike Daubenspeck

