Feb 21 - Snowshoes by mikedaub
21 / 365

Feb 21 - Snowshoes

21/365 - If you want to move around in the winter in New England, you are going to need some snowshoes sooner or later. The orange, bigger ones are for packing out a trail, and small white ones are running specific..
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
