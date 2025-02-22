Previous
Feb 22 - Bald Eagle by mikedaub
22 / 365

Feb 22 - Bald Eagle

22/265 - Out at the local birding hotspot. He sat there the entire time I was out and could have easily taken 200 photos of him.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
6% complete

