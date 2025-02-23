Previous
Feb 23 - 35 printed box by mikedaub
23 / 365

Feb 23 - 35 printed box

23/365 - Little box that I 3d printed that I am thinking of trying to make waterproof so my son and I can plant a Geocache..
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
6% complete

