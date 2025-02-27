Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Feb 27 - Learning to Ski
27/365 - We just got a fresh round of snow, about 8” and the little man decided it was time to learn to cross country ski.. Kiddo got all set up on his own and took several laps on the driveway…. Love it when the kid smiles that big…
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Mike Daubenspeck
@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th February 2025 5:49pm
Public
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
