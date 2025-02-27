Previous
Feb 27 - Learning to Ski by mikedaub
27 / 365

Feb 27 - Learning to Ski

27/365 - We just got a fresh round of snow, about 8” and the little man decided it was time to learn to cross country ski.. Kiddo got all set up on his own and took several laps on the driveway…. Love it when the kid smiles that big…
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Mike Daubenspeck

@mikedaub
I have always wanted to complete in an 365 project, and I have finally decided this is the year! Outdoor enthusiast, ultra runner, utra...
Photo Details

