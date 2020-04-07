Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 659
SuperMoon April 7 2020
SuperMoon Moon rise over the eastern ridge in Livermore, CA.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Photo Details
Album
365_Almost
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
7th April 2020 7:41pm
Tags
moon
,
moon rise
,
supermoon
Krista Marson
ace
Dang, looks like a real life cartoon
April 9th, 2020
