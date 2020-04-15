Previous
Jupiter - Saturn - Mars and the Moon Lineup by mikegifford
Photo 660

Jupiter - Saturn - Mars and the Moon Lineup

Captured early this morning from the balcony.

Article here:
https://earthsky.org/tonight/moon-3-planets-before-daybreak-april-14-16
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Kate ace
Nice capture. Do you know which star is in the upper left?
April 15th, 2020  
Mike Gifford ace
@k9photo Nope, would have to look that up, but its the brightest in that region at night. I'll see if I can ID it.
April 15th, 2020  
