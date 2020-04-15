Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 660
Jupiter - Saturn - Mars and the Moon Lineup
Captured early this morning from the balcony.
Article here:
https://earthsky.org/tonight/moon-3-planets-before-daybreak-april-14-16
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
2
0
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Tags
moon
,
mars
,
saturn
,
jupiter
Kate
ace
Nice capture. Do you know which star is in the upper left?
April 15th, 2020
Mike Gifford
ace
@k9photo
Nope, would have to look that up, but its the brightest in that region at night. I'll see if I can ID it.
April 15th, 2020
