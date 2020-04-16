Previous
40% Moon by mikegifford
Photo 661

40% Moon

Taken yesterday while in alignment with Jupiter-Saturn-Mars. View on black if you have time.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Mike Gifford
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wow! I don’t even try. I just enjoy others shots. This one is super special!
April 17th, 2020  
katy ace
Amazing clarity and detail Mike!!
April 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Fantastic on black. Your details are amazing.
April 17th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous on black.
April 17th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Fantastic on black -- wonderful clarity of the craters.
April 17th, 2020  
