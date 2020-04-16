Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 661
40% Moon
Taken yesterday while in alignment with Jupiter-Saturn-Mars. View on black if you have time.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3527
photos
208
followers
119
following
181% complete
View this month »
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
Latest from all albums
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
660
661
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365_Almost
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th April 2020 5:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wow! I don’t even try. I just enjoy others shots. This one is super special!
April 17th, 2020
katy
ace
Amazing clarity and detail Mike!!
April 17th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Fantastic on black. Your details are amazing.
April 17th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous on black.
April 17th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Fantastic on black -- wonderful clarity of the craters.
April 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close