Previous
Next
Photo 2443
Searching
A Turkey Vulture searching and scavenging for the next meal.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Mike Gifford
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3471
photos
214
followers
121
following
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
7th January 2020 4:18pm
Tags
bird
,
raptor
,
turkey vulture
