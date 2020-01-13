Previous
Wild Thing! by mikegifford
Photo 2446

Wild Thing!

Male turkey strutting his stuff!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Mike Gifford

I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful shot with great details and tones.
January 16th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
Yesterday I was trying to explain the color of that oil slick sheen on a turkey to my granddaughter. Your picture arrived in perfect timing.
January 16th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Fantastic details and lighting!
January 16th, 2020  
