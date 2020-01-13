Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2446
Wild Thing!
Male turkey strutting his stuff!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3474
photos
216
followers
124
following
670% complete
View this month »
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
14th January 2020 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful shot with great details and tones.
January 16th, 2020
Dixie Goode
ace
Yesterday I was trying to explain the color of that oil slick sheen on a turkey to my granddaughter. Your picture arrived in perfect timing.
January 16th, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
Fantastic details and lighting!
January 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close