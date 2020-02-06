Previous
Harrier-Hawk Aerial Combat by mikegifford
Photo 2455

Aerial combat between a Harrier and a Red-tailed Hawk I captured yesterday. Watch the GIF file for details!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Mike Gifford

