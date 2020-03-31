Sign up
Photo 2481
House Finch
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
1
1
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3510
photos
208
followers
120
following
680% complete
View this month »
Tags
wildlifeart
Diana
ace
You sure are on a roll with these beautifully processed shots!
April 1st, 2020
