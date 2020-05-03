Previous
CostCo TP Run! by mikegifford
Photo 2512

CostCo TP Run!

My brother is headed to Costco for some TP, wish him luck!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Rick
Cool capture and edit. Sort of funny, but kind of scary in other ways. We lucked out yesterday from Walmart.
May 8th, 2020  
summerfield
mon dieu! whereabouts do you live?!?!?!
May 8th, 2020  
Joy's Focus
Good one Mike!
May 8th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens
Sign of the times...
May 8th, 2020  
Taffy
Hilarious! And so perfect!
May 8th, 2020  
