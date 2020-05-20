Previous
Today In America May 2020 by mikegifford
Photo 2517

Today In America May 2020

A sign of the times for sure.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Debra Farrington ace
Very fun shot!
May 21st, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Even without the mask etc. that dog is interesting enough looking. Very wild looking and, I have to wonder, is this his usual appearance or is it the result of a suspended grooming schedule. Guess I could wonder the same about the person on the other end of the leash.
May 21st, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
A fascinating shot, especially in black and white.
May 21st, 2020  
katy ace
A terrific documentary shot! Looks like a newspaper photo!
May 21st, 2020  
