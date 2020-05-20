Sign up
Photo 2517
Today In America May 2020
A sign of the times for sure.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
4
1
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Tags
dogwalking
,
covid-19
,
covid19
Debra Farrington
ace
Very fun shot!
May 21st, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Even without the mask etc. that dog is interesting enough looking. Very wild looking and, I have to wonder, is this his usual appearance or is it the result of a suspended grooming schedule. Guess I could wonder the same about the person on the other end of the leash.
May 21st, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
A fascinating shot, especially in black and white.
May 21st, 2020
katy
ace
A terrific documentary shot! Looks like a newspaper photo!
May 21st, 2020
