Previous
Next
Powerful Namaste by mikegifford
Photo 2522

Powerful Namaste

Powerful workout this morning by this very fit woman on the dock at the shoreline park.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Mike Gifford

ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
A must on black...great edit/processing
May 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise